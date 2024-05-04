Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 3,558 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,933 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.19. 75,491,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,969,304. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.07 and a 200-day moving average of $205.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.41.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

