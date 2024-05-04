CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,659,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 157,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 4.15% of CNO Financial Group worth $129,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNO. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,964,000 after buying an additional 266,945 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,838,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,630,000 after purchasing an additional 22,012 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,350,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,038,000 after purchasing an additional 125,047 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 45.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 722,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,149,000 after purchasing an additional 224,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 587,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,393,000 after buying an additional 290,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Karen Detoro sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $34,614.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,539. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $551,662.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,802 shares in the company, valued at $8,023,732.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Detoro sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $34,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,590 shares of company stock worth $4,116,255. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNO stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,885. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.95 and a 52-week high of $28.39.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.76 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNO. Piper Sandler raised CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

