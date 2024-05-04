Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.6 %
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $1.58. 9,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,944. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; Sancuso, an injection for the treatment of chemotherapy treatment; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.
