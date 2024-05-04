Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.6 %

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $1.58. 9,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,944. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( NASDAQ:CPIX Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 75,268 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.52% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; Sancuso, an injection for the treatment of chemotherapy treatment; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

Further Reading

