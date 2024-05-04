Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.24 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Entegris updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.680-0.730 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.68 to $0.73 EPS.

Entegris Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $131.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.28. Entegris has a twelve month low of $72.96 and a twelve month high of $146.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,788.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $1,255,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,082 shares of company stock worth $5,606,849. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

