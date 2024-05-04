EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPWGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04, Zacks reports. EZCORP had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $285.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

EZCORP Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $10.43 on Friday. EZCORP has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market cap of $575.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EZPW shares. TheStreet raised shares of EZCORP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of EZCORP from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th.

Insider Activity at EZCORP

In related news, CRO Nicole Swies sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $25,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 71,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,192.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

Earnings History for EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW)

