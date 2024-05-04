ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWFL) Trading 2.2% Higher

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWFL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.45 and last traded at $33.45. Approximately 2 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.72.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.03.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN (IWFL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap growth companies. IWFL was launched on Feb 5, 2021 and is issued by ETRACS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.