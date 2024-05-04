Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.63 and last traded at $13.63. Approximately 260 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $8.54.

Idemitsu Kosan Co,Ltd. engages in the petroleum, basic chemicals, functional materials, power and renewable energy, and resources businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Petroleum segment engages in the procurement of crude oil and refining of petroleum products; sale of gasoline, diesel oil, kerosene, automotive lubricants, industrial kerosene, heavy oil, and aviation and marine fuel; and operation of hydrogen stations.

