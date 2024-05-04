FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Stock Price Up 0.3%

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.43 and last traded at $23.42. 148,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 210,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.36.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 1,270.9% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 39,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 26,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 94,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the period.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with maturity dates of 1-10 years. TDTT was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

