Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,853 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 342,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 44,581 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 174.2% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 332,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 211,037 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Ford Motor by 110.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 700,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 367,977 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 616.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 300,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 258,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.5 %

F traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.43. 47,463,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,173,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.80. The stock has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on F. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ford Motor

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.