FTX Token Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9.49 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 4th. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for about $1.49 or 0.00002343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $489.30 million and $9.49 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token was first traded on July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,104 tokens. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX Token (FTT) was developed by the FTX derivatives exchange as a cryptocurrency token for various purposes within its ecosystem, including paying transaction fees, acting as collateral, and purchasing services. FTX, founded by Sam Bankman-Fried and Gary Wang, emerged as a prominent cryptocurrency derivatives exchange, offering an array of financial products such as futures, options, and leveraged tokens. However, the platform experienced a swift collapse in November 2022 following concerns over its financial stability and management practices, particularly regarding its heavy reliance on FTT and the solvency of its associated entity, Alameda Research. The unfolding of events, including a failed acquisition by Binance and subsequent bankruptcy filings, underscored the inherent risks and volatility within the cryptocurrency market.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

