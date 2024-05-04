Fuchs (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Shares Up 0.8%

Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.54 and last traded at $11.54. 2,125 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 3,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

Fuchs Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Fuchs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.1953 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Fuchs’s previous dividend of $0.19.

About Fuchs

Fuchs SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

