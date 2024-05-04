Kingsway Financial Services (KFS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th.

Kingsway Financial Services Price Performance

NYSE:KFS opened at $9.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average is $8.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Kingsway Financial Services has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $9.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kingsway Financial Services

In related news, Director Joseph Stilwell sold 13,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $115,759.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 649,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,740,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 1,903 shares of company stock valued at $16,242 in the last quarter. 54.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

