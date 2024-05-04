Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,088 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,817,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,784,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,205 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7,999.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,368,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $94,883,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.14. The company had a trading volume of 12,687,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,442,457. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.58. The stock has a market cap of $144.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $78.53.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

