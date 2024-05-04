Provence Wealth Management Group Cuts Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Provence Wealth Management Group reduced its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 457,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 112,366.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,737,000 after purchasing an additional 398,900 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 39.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 366,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,633,000 after purchasing an additional 104,161 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,279,000 after purchasing an additional 42,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 271,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total value of $9,124,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,414,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $29,011,120 in the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 2.4 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE FICO traded up $27.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,193.01. 182,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,081. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,226.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,158.28. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $729.54 and a 12-month high of $1,349.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,224.40.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

