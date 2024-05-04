LGT Group Foundation Acquires 11,851 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,851 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in US Foods were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USFD. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in US Foods by 36.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in US Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of USFD opened at $51.40 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.66 and a 12 month high of $54.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Activity at US Foods

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. Equities research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $2,626,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,802,423.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on US Foods from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded US Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on US Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.92.

About US Foods

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

See Also

