LGT Group Foundation Raises Stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in KT were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in KT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in KT by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in KT in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in KT by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

KT Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of KT stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. KT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.30.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that KT Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

About KT

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

