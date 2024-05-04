Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $41,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.35.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE CAT opened at $336.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $205.60 and a one year high of $382.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 23.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

