LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LL Flooring Stock Up 0.6 %

LL Flooring stock opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65. LL Flooring has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. The business had revenue of $211.78 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LL Flooring Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in LL Flooring by 18.7% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 121,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 19,165 shares during the period. Innovis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LL Flooring during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LL Flooring during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in LL Flooring during the 4th quarter valued at $441,000. 54.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard and soft surface flooring, and hard and soft surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard and soft surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools, as well as Duravana, a hybrid resilient flooring under the Bellawood, Coreluxe, ReNature by Coreluxe, and Duravana brand names.

