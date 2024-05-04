LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
LL Flooring Stock Up 0.6 %
LL Flooring stock opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65. LL Flooring has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.12.
LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. The business had revenue of $211.78 million for the quarter.
LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard and soft surface flooring, and hard and soft surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard and soft surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools, as well as Duravana, a hybrid resilient flooring under the Bellawood, Coreluxe, ReNature by Coreluxe, and Duravana brand names.
