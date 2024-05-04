LSV Asset Management Decreases Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,854,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,776 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $95,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Sanmina by 3,686.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SANM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Sanmina in a report on Tuesday.

Sanmina Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SANM stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.76. 271,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,353. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.58. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $69.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Sanmina news, Director Susan A. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $60,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,659.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

