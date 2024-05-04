NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of NetSol Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $2.55 on Thursday. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $3.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.24 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%.

In other news, CFO Roger Kent Almond sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $26,680.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,719.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

