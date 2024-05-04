Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.85 million. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share.

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 9.4 %

NASDAQ:PTON traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $3.43. 34,797,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,415,963. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.87. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.01.

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $38,960.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,217.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.80 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $4.50 to $2.53 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.15.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Featured Stories

