Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.42-1.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $620-650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $635.70 million. Repligen also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.420-1.490 EPS.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $167.05 on Friday. Repligen has a one year low of $110.45 and a one year high of $211.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 6.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 668.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.90.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Repligen had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Repligen will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $197.75.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $681,348.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,699,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total value of $866,203.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $681,348.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,597 shares of company stock worth $5,039,532 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

