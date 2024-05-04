S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Stock Price Down 3.7%

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 602 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 78,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.
S4 Capital Trading Down 4.1 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62.
S4 Capital Company Profile
S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.
