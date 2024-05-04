S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Stock Price Down 3.7%

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 602 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 78,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

S4 Capital Trading Down 4.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62.

S4 Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.