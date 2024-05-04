Scotiabank Lowers Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Price Target to C$9.00

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 18.26% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on SGR.UN
Slate Grocery REIT Trading Down 1.3 %
Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile
Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Slate Grocery REIT
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.