Scotiabank Lowers Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Price Target to C$9.00

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 18.26% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Slate Grocery REIT Trading Down 1.3 %

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile

TSE SGR.UN opened at C$11.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.34. Slate Grocery REIT has a one year low of C$9.56 and a one year high of C$13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$651.02 million, a PE ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.64.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

