SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Position Lifted by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 57.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XME. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the third quarter worth $1,749,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 114,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 18,492 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 121,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 47,979 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

Shares of XME stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,977,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,688. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $63.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.