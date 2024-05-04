Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ) Shares Up 14.3%

Shares of Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Free Report) traded up 14.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.12. 143,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 102,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Torq Resources Stock Up 4.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$16.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.80, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 10.31.

Torq Resources Company Profile

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire 100% interests in the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,445 hectares located in the city of Copiapo, Chile; Santa Cecilia gold-copper project, which covers an area of 3,250-hectares located in Chile; and Andrea copper porphyry project that covers an area of 1,200 hectares located in northern Chile.

