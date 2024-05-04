Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 30.81% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. The business had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Twist Bioscience Stock Up 28.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ TWST traded up $9.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.21. 4,458,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,964. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.96. Twist Bioscience has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $43.21.
Insider Activity at Twist Bioscience
In other Twist Bioscience news, Director Robert Chess sold 4,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $143,767.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,631.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $55,658.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,329,188.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 4,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $143,767.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,631.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,211 shares of company stock worth $449,573. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWST
About Twist Bioscience
Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Twist Bioscience
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.