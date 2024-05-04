Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 30.81% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. The business had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Twist Bioscience Stock Up 28.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TWST traded up $9.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.21. 4,458,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,964. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.96. Twist Bioscience has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $43.21.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Insider Activity at Twist Bioscience

In other Twist Bioscience news, Director Robert Chess sold 4,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $143,767.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,631.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $55,658.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,329,188.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 4,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $143,767.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,631.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,211 shares of company stock worth $449,573. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWST. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWST

About Twist Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.