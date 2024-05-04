LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.50

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 602630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LFMD shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on LifeMD from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of LifeMD from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LifeMD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.40.

LifeMD Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.53 million, a P/E ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $44.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LifeMD, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in LifeMD by 182.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 25,855 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LifeMD during the 1st quarter worth $432,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its stake in LifeMD by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 688,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after buying an additional 132,850 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in LifeMD during the fourth quarter worth about $653,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 266.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

