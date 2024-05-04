Urbana (TSE:URB) Shares Up 4.1%

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.37 and last traded at C$5.37. 332 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.16.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.02.
Urbana (TSE:URB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$14.43 million during the quarter. Urbana had a net margin of 76.81% and a return on equity of 20.32%.
Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.
