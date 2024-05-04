WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley cut WhiteHorse Finance from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF opened at $12.79 on Friday. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $297.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.48.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $25.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 812,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,074,000 after buying an additional 58,463 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,882 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 77,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 18,885 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 75,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 62,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 34,353 shares in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

