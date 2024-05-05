AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$12.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.84. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$13.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.55 billion.

AGCO stock opened at $111.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.88. AGCO has a 52 week low of $105.77 and a 52 week high of $140.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. AGCO had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGCO. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered AGCO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $141.83.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

