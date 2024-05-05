AJOVista LLC Takes $446,000 Position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 73,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000. Himax Technologies comprises approximately 0.6% of AJOVista LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Himax Technologies by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Himax Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 433,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 90,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of HIMX stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.16. The stock had a trading volume of 586,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,570. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.56 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $227.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

