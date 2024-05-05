Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,810,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 137,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $221,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALSN. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 73,241 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at $637,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

ALSN traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.06. The company had a trading volume of 965,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,495. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $83.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The business had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 13.35%.

In other news, VP Dana Jh Pittard sold 2,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $195,648.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,616.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $5,385,761.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at $8,855,053.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dana Jh Pittard sold 2,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $195,648.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,143 shares in the company, valued at $374,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,843 shares of company stock worth $6,244,562 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

