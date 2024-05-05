Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Has $765,000 Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33,514.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 147.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,274,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,006,000 after purchasing an additional 759,792 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TLT traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.84. The company had a trading volume of 50,066,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,806,707. The firm has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.99 and a 200-day moving average of $92.62. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $106.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.3077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

