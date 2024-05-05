Berenberg Bank Cuts Videndum (LON:VID) Price Target to GBX 450

Videndum (LON:VID – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 ($6.28) to GBX 450 ($5.65) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital lowered shares of Videndum to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.
Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Media Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.
