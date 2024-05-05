Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Community West Bancshares from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Community West Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Community West Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Community West Bancshares currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.33.

Community West Bancshares Trading Down 0.3 %

Community West Bancshares Increases Dividend

Shares of CWBC stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $17.40. 23,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,248. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.88. Community West Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $24.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Community West Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community West Bancshares

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Community West Bancshares stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP owned about 0.20% of Community West Bancshares worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

Featured Stories

