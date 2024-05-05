One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSPT. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:RSPT traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $33.36. The stock had a trading volume of 358,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,174. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.21. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $35.97.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

