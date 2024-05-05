Sapphire Price Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $6.99 million and $147.16 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.62 or 0.04903141 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00057800 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00011474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00020311 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00011663 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00014179 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,738,347,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,717,856,577 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

