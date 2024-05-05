Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Takes $147,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 83.4% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,275,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,492,000 after acquiring an additional 373,820 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 783,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,276,000 after acquiring an additional 14,035 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 55,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,529,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,849,000 after purchasing an additional 78,609 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VEA traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.56. 11,883,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,600,427. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The company has a market cap of $129.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.22.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

