SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 382.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $2,930,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,377,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 244,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 124,019 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in UMH Properties by 6.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 657,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 37,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in UMH Properties by 21.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 625,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 110,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UMH shares. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Insider Transactions at UMH Properties

In related news, COO Brett Taft sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $155,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,049.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:UMH opened at $15.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. UMH Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.39, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24.

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -546.63%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

