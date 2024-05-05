Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.05

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.05 and traded as high as $14.23. Stellus Capital Investment shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 142,761 shares trading hands.

SCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $337.82 million, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $28.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.1333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.13%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Edge Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

