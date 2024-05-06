AbCellera Biologics (ABCL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect AbCellera Biologics to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 384.99%. On average, analysts expect AbCellera Biologics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AbCellera Biologics Price Performance

AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $4.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.79. AbCellera Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Benchmark raised shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

