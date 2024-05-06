AbCellera Biologics (ABCL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect AbCellera Biologics to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 384.99%. On average, analysts expect AbCellera Biologics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AbCellera Biologics Price Performance
AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $4.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.79. AbCellera Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About AbCellera Biologics
AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.
