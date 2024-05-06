Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.56

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.56 and last traded at $22.64, with a volume of 116882 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.53.

Akzo Nobel Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.66.

About Akzo Nobel

(Get Free Report)

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.