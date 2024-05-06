American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.700-1.760 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.07. 3,949,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,327,701. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.52. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $37.97.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $423.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.28 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 106.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMH shares. StockNews.com cut American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, February 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.67.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $1,838,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,617,576.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $1,838,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,617,576.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $266,987.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,511.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,263 shares of company stock worth $2,212,078. 6.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

