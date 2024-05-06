Analysts Set Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN) Target Price at C$1.55

Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.55.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LGN. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Logan Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Logan Energy from C$1.90 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Logan Energy from C$1.40 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$1.25 target price on Logan Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Logan Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Shares of LGN stock opened at C$0.87 on Monday. Logan Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.73 and a 12 month high of C$1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.87.

Logan Energy (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$28.65 million for the quarter. Logan Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.05% and a negative net margin of 46.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Logan Energy will post 0.0200092 EPS for the current year.

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

