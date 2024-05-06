Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 62,401 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 77.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 62,401 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $609,991.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,421. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $609,991.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,421. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $2,311,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,774.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,749 shares of company stock worth $20,920,934 over the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $85.25 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.46. The company has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.71.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

