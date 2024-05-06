Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) was down 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.41 and last traded at $14.43. Approximately 1,442,120 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 7,221,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.83.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BILI shares. Citigroup cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.26.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.65.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $881.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.61 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,790,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,191,000 after acquiring an additional 143,881 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Bilibili by 30.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 687,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 161,396 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd bought a new position in Bilibili in the first quarter worth about $6,632,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 62.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 310,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 119,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 288,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

