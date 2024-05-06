BNB (BNB) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.49 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. BNB has a market capitalization of $86.89 billion and approximately $1.49 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for $588.71 or 0.00929789 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BNB has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,587,322 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,587,368.50563395. The last known price of BNB is 592.3497261 USD and is up 1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2154 active market(s) with $498,697,782.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

