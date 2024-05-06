Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 449 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 115,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 362,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 646,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,277,000 after purchasing an additional 24,714 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 463,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,172,000 after purchasing an additional 48,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.45. 6,837,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,845,817. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $64.18. The firm has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 244.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on O shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

