CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Shares Gap Down to $44.40

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.40, but opened at $42.93. CNA Financial shares last traded at $44.20, with a volume of 68,170 shares changing hands.

CNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on CNA Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.92.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in CNA Financial by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,178,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,851,000 after purchasing an additional 199,209 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 306,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 148,174 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loews Corp now owns 248,414,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,775,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456,050 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in CNA Financial by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 180,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after buying an additional 14,955 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

